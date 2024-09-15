Expand / Collapse search

I-43 fatal crash at Milwaukee-Ozaukee County line

By FOX6 News Milwaukee
Published  September 15, 2024 2:20pm CDT
Wrecked car at I-43

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on I-43 at the Milwaukee County-Ozaukee County line on Sunday morning, Sept. 15.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m.

One vehicle was involved, and the driver, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital and died of his injuries. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.