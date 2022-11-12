Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland

All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12.

FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. and the closure is expected to last two hours.

