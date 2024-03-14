I-43 reopens in Grafton; truck hits pedestrian

article

All lanes on I-43 were temporarily shut down between WIS 32 and WIS 33 in Grafton on Thursday morning, March 14.

All lanes reopened at approximately 10:40 a.m., around four hours after police received a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a semi-tractor/trailer was traveling northbound on I-43 at Ulao Parkway when it struck a pedestrian on the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the initial investigation determined the pedestrian had suddenly entered I-43 intentionally from the Ulao Parkway overpass. The victim was identified as a 17-year-old male from Cedarburg.

The driver of the semi-tractor, a 62-year-old Green Bay man, was taken to the hospital and was treated and released with no injuries.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said multiple crews assisted at the scene.