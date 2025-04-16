I-41 truck crash; crews cleaning up paper shreddings
SOMERS, Wis. - Crews worked to clean up paper shreddings after a crash on I-41 southbound near Somers on Wednesday, April 16.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened near County A just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cleanup was estimated to last two hours.
Wisconsin State Patrol was on the scene.
