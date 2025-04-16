Expand / Collapse search

I-41 truck crash; crews cleaning up paper shreddings

Published  April 16, 2025 7:56pm CDT
I-41 truck crash, spillage in Kenosha County

Crews worked to clean up paper shreddings after a crash on I-41 southbound near Somers on Wednesday, April 16.

SOMERS, Wis. - Crews worked to clean up paper shreddings after a crash on I-41 southbound near Somers on Wednesday, April 16.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened near County A just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cleanup was estimated to last two hours.

Wisconsin State Patrol was on the scene.

