I-41 southbound rollover crash; lanes closed at Ryan Road

All lanes on southbound I-41 are closed at Ryan Road due to a rollover crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected and seriously injured.

All traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Ryan Road.

Additionally, both shoulders and the far left lane are blocked on I-41 NB due to a crash north of Ryan Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.