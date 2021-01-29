Expand / Collapse search
I-41 shut down near Washington-Waukesha county line due to crash

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Crash shuts down I-41 near CTH-Q

A crash involving at least one rolled-over vehicle shut down I-41 near the Washington-Waukesha county line on Friday night, Jan. 29.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A crash near the Washington-Waukesha county line shut down all lanes of I-41 on Friday night, Jan. 29.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened just before 7 p.m. and is estimated to last for two hours.

RELATED: Monitor roads in SE Wisconsin at fox6now.com/traffic

Initially, officials closed two lanes of southbound traffic, before eventually closing all lanes in both directions around 7:40 p.m. Traffic was diverted at CTH-Q. Northbound traffic partially reopened just before 9 p.m.

FOX6 News at the scene saw at least one vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

