I-41 shut down near Washington-Waukesha county line due to crash

A crash near the Washington-Waukesha county line shut down all lanes of I-41 on Friday night, Jan. 29.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened just before 7 p.m. and is estimated to last for two hours.

Initially, officials closed two lanes of southbound traffic, before eventually closing all lanes in both directions around 7:40 p.m. Traffic was diverted at CTH-Q. Northbound traffic partially reopened just before 9 p.m.

FOX6 News at the scene saw at least one vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

