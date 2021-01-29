2 left lanes of I-94 blocked near Milwaukee/Waukesha county line
MILWAUKEE - The two left lanes of I-94 are blocked in both directions near the Milwaukee/Waukesha county line because of a rollover crash.
Queues are in excess of three miles approaching the scene on eastbound I-94.
Wreck on I-94 at Milwaukee-Waukesha county line (Credit: Matt Stoffel)
