2 left lanes of I-94 blocked near Milwaukee/Waukesha county line

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
MILWAUKEE - The two left lanes of I-94 are blocked in both directions near the Milwaukee/Waukesha county line because of a rollover crash.

Queues are in excess of three miles approaching the scene on eastbound I-94.      

Wreck on I-94 at Milwaukee-Waukesha county line (Credit: Matt Stoffel)

Wreck on I-94 at Milwaukee-Waukesha county line (Credit: Matt Stoffel)

