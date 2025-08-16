I-41 police chase ends in Fond du Lac County, driver arrested

article

The Brief A Kaukauna man led law enforcement on a chase through multiple counties in Wisconsin before being arrested in Fond du Lac County. Both Kaukauna police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull the man over, but both pursuits were terminated. Stop sticks were successfully used in Fond du Lac County, and he was arrested near County Highway N.



A Kaukauna man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase through multiple counties.

Chase starts in Kaukauna

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 16, just after 3 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center got information that Kaukauna police had been in a pursuit of a vehicle southbound on I-41.

The original traffic stop had been for speeding.

As Kaukauna Police were pursuing the suspect vehicle, it increased its speed and began swerving. After stop sticks were attempted and unsuccessful, the pursuit was terminated.

Into Winnebago County

What we know:

A Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy saw the suspect vehicle continuing south on I-41. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which again failed to pull over and stop. The deputy terminated the pursuit.

Into Fond du Lac County

What we know:

Fond du Lac County deputies were getting regular updates on the vehicle and were positioned on I-41. A Fond du Lac County deputy located the vehicle at the Winnebago County line and activated his emergency lights and siren.

The suspect vehicle failed to pull over and increased its speed initiating a third chase. The suspect vehicle was speeding and weaving in both lanes. Another Fond du Lac County deputy was able to successfully deploy stop sticks on I-41 at Korth Road, deflating four tires.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped just south of County Highway N.

The driver, a 35-year-old male from Kaukauna, was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and suspicion of operating while impaired. He was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.