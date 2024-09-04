Hyundai, UWM police partner; will provide anti-theft software upgrades

The Brief Hyundai and the UWM Police Department are partnering to distribute free steering wheel locks and mobile anti-theft software upgrades. The event is free. No registration or appointment required.



To help combat the rise of car thefts in Milwaukee, Hyundai Motor America and the UWM Police Department are partnering to distribute free steering wheel locks and mobile anti-theft software upgrades to UWM students, faculty, staff and neighbors near campus who own Hyundai vehicles.

"In response to the rising thefts of Hyundai vehicles that do not have push-button ignitions and mobilizing anti-theft devices, the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Police Department is proud to partner with Hyundai Motor America to support a free installation of anti-theft software," Brian Switala, Interim Chief of Police, UWM Police Department. "This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the safety and security of our community. "

Software upgrades and steering wheel locks: UWM Capitol/Humboldt UPark at 4430 N. Humboldt Boulevard, Milwaukee (Lot No. 30)

Steering wheel locks only: Merrill Circle Surface Lot at 2512 E. Hartford Ave., Milwaukee (Lot No. 12)

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

"The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Police Department's efforts to bring resources like Hyundai to this campus community and state, highlights the dedication of law enforcement leaders and elected officials to ensure your safety," said Dave VandeLinde, Vice President, Hyundai Motor America.

The event is free. No registration or appointment required.