Hustisford fire; 1 dead, smoke detectors not working

One person is dead following a house fire that broke out on Tuesday evening, Dec. 12.

Hustisford Fire Department officials said the fire broke out at a single-story residence on Oakwood Boulevard and crews arrived just before 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke was showing from the backside of the house.

Crews found a victim inside the home and removed them from the residence. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other victims were found, officials said.

The fire was deemed controlled at 10:14 p.m. that night. Multiple crews assisted at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation, but Hustisford fire officials noted there were no working smoke alarms in the house.