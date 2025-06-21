Hustisford farm equipment accident, man flown to hospital
HUSTISFORD, Wis. - A man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a farm equipment accident in the town of Hustisford on Saturday, June 21.
What we know:
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene off State Highway 60 near County Highway DJ. The agency said the 53-year-old man had become trapped underneath a skid steer.
Fire department personnel freed the man, who was then taken to a hospital via Flight for Life.
What we don't know:
At this time, it's unclear how the man became trapped beneath the farm equipment.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.