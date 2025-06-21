Hustisford farm equipment accident, man flown to hospital

article

A man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a farm equipment accident in the town of Hustisford on Saturday, June 21.

What we know:

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene off State Highway 60 near County Highway DJ. The agency said the 53-year-old man had become trapped underneath a skid steer.

Fire department personnel freed the man, who was then taken to a hospital via Flight for Life.

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear how the man became trapped beneath the farm equipment.