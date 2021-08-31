Hurricane Ida relief: Generac crews head to Louisiana

People from our area are headed south to help with hurricane relief. Crews from Generac left Tuesday morning, Aug. 31 – headed to the hardest-hit areas where many have lost power.

Generac is sending a team of ten volunteers with five trucks. These crews will be there for a week to help fix generators and keep them running as thousands are still without power.

"Well, it's great for the community. I mean, you've got thousands of people right now that are without power. And if we can load up some vans and get some volunteers together to go down and helps these people, and we do it free of charge. It's just a way to give back," said Jake Thomas, Generac.

The ten volunteers will work fast helping as many people as they can to restore power. their services will be free.

The ten volunteers will be in Lousiana for a week. Another crew of ten is ready to be deployed if more help is needed after that.