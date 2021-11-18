Hunters urged to check cabin's heating systems

Gun deer hunt season starts Saturday, Nov. 20, and We Energies is reminding hunters to check their cabin's heating systems ahead of their annual trek into the woods.

Hunters can take simple steps to avoid a dangerous or even fatal buildup of carbon monoxide. The invisible, odorless gas is created by improper venting or burning of fuel.

To prevent a buildup of carbon monoxide, hunters should:

Install carbon monoxide detectors inside their cabins, or check existing detectors to ensure they are working properly.

Check heating vents, flues and chimneys, and clear them of any animal nests or debris.

Never use a portable electric generator indoors. It’s also important to learn to recognize the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

A sudden flu-like illness

Dizziness, headaches or sleepiness

Cherry-red lips and an unusually pale complexion

Nausea or vomiting

A fluttering heartbeat

Unconsciousness

If you suspect you may be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, move into fresh air as quickly as possible and call 911. For more safety tips, visit our website.



We Energies also reminds hunters to be aware of power lines and electric distribution equipment near hunting grounds.

