Hunter lost in Jackson marsh; first responders use app, drone to find him

Technology and collaboration helped find a lost hunter at the Jackson Marsh State Natural Area.

The 71-year-old type-1 diabetic was pheasant hunting when he couldn't find his way out of a wooded area in Washington County and first responders say there was one thing that was crucial in finding him.

It’s very muddy, it’s very wet. It's the type of landscape that makes for a great place to hunt but a not-so-easy search and rescue.

Jackson Marsh State Natural Area

"If you do step in an area that wasn’t very firm, you go like ankle knee-deep," said paramedic Natalie Liesener.

Hunter lost

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 26, Liesener was one of the first at the Jackson marsh looking for a lost hunter.

"Weaving underneath branches, climbing over trees," she added.

A 71-year-old man and his dog were out pheasant hunting when they got lost.

Jackson Marsh State Natural Area

He called his wife—who was worried—especially since her husband has type-1 diabetes.

She called first responders, who in turn called the lost man, directing him to a website.

what3words location app

"We simply had that individual, the hunter, log on to that website and provide us with the three distinct words," said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis.

The "what3words" app used "address geocoding" and provided a location for the lost hunter.

"When we plug that into the website, it literally comes up with the three-foot grid of where he is located," said Schulteis.

what3words

Hunter found

The Washington County Sheriff's Office put up a drone that hovered above, quickly locating the man in bright orange.

"It walked us right to that person," said Jackson Fire Chief Aaron Swaney.

First responders say the man ended up about 1,900 feet away from where he parked. The drone spotted him deep within the marsh in need of some medical help.

Hunter found via drone

Liesener provided him with the needed medicine and helped guide him out of the marsh.

"All worked out, good team work with that," Liesener added.

A man, who was expecting a short walk in the woods, is now thankful for the hike rescuers took to hunt him down.

First responders say it was so critical that the man had a charged cellphone.

They say the hunter did everything right—calling his wife then using that app—that led them straight to him.