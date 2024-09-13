Hunger Task Force; volunteering on the farm

Hunger Task Force Farm
How you can take your support of the Hunger Task Force Farm to the next level.
The Hunger Task Force Farm is a source of fresh produce for the community. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp from Franklin to learn more about the mission.
Volunteering on the farm
Hydrite volunteers and how many types of produce are grown at the Farm.
Picking produce
Hydrite’s longstanding support of volunteering on the Farm and what/how much is ready to provide to our network partners this week thanks to the help of our volunteers.
Impact of corporate support for the Farm
Highlight how many hours Hydrite volunteers helped on the Farm, how the Farm relies on volunteers and how easy it is to register to volunteer.
Seeding and transplanting crops on the Farm
The process of seeding and transplanting our crops earlier in the season, highlighting how much work is put into the first half of the Farm season to bring us to the harvest portion of the season.
Growing Culturally Relevant Foods on the Farm
Discuss the importance of providing culturally relevant foods to our network and highlight the variety grown on the Farm.