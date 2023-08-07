Hunger Task Force needs community votes to win nationwide contest

article

Hunger Task Force is competing against four other nonprofits in the nationwide Kubota Hometown Proud voting contest and is calling on the Milwaukee community to help win a $100,000 grant to support the Hunger Task Force Farm.

According to a press release, if victorious, Hunger Task Force will use the grant dollars to purchase a corn harvester, produce bin washer and other equipment to help the Farm grow more produce for families facing hunger.

"Hunger Task Force is supported 100% by the Milwaukee community, and our organization is calling upon the thousands of local individuals, businesses, schools and organizations that support us annually to vote!" says Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director. "Voting online only take a few seconds, and if the community comes together, we can crush the competition and bring this grant to our home town for families in need."



The community is encouraged to vote for Hunger Task Force daily at www.kubotahometownproud.com. Voters can vote for Hunger Task Force once per day, with each email they have, now through August 14.