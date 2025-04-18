Hunger Task Force; key player in providing meals this Easter

The Brief Without the support of Hunger Task Force, places like The Open Door Cafe could not help those in need. The Open Door Cafe is preparing an Easter meal for more than 100 people this weekend. The head cook at the cafe says Hunger Task Force provides roughly 90% of the food needed to serve the meals.



Hunger Task Force is a key player in an effort to make sure those who are struggling have a good Easter meal.

Helping those in need

What we know:

On Good Friday, kindness was on the menu at The Open Door Cafe. Workers there were preparing for a special Easter meal – full of comfort and care.

Open Door Cafe head cook Lauren Baas has prepared for more than 100 people in need in Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

"We have ham, mac and cheese, and casserole. I made a homemade strawberry pound cake for dessert," Baas said. "This is how I get through life. This is the best part of my day."

Lauren Baas

It is a true act of service and an effort to fight hunger.

"The macaroni, the cheese, the ham. Most of it, 90% of it, are from Hunger Task Force. We are very thankful to have them," Baas said. "If we don't have them, there is no Open Door Cafe."

Hunger Task Force is a resource the Milwaukee soup kitchen depends on when need is high and while food banks have been experiencing government cuts.

"I'm in recovery. I have five-and-a-half years sober and for me, it's a big deal to help and give back to people who are less fortunate like I was," Baas said. "We all can break bread together."

Hunger Task Force is also partnering with other groups to provide meals this Easter.

Easter meal options

What we know:

Several Hunger Task Force Emergency Food Network partners are hosting Easter Meals this week for those who otherwise would not be able to afford a healthy holiday meal. Find times and locations below.

April 15 from 5 – 6 p.m. at Metropolitan Meal located at 1345 W. Burleigh Street

April 15 from 6 – 7 p.m. at Koinonia Meal located at 2944 N. 9th Street

April 17 from 5 – 6 p.m. at All Saints Meal located at 4060 N. 26th Street

April 18 from 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Open Door Café located at 831 N. Van Buren Street

April 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Repairers of the Breach located at 1335 W. Vliet Street

April 19 from 11:30 – 12:30 a.m. at Running Rebels located at 1300 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

April 20 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at St. Ben’s Meal located at 924 W. State Street

April 20 from 12 – 12:45 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Crossroads Kitchen located at 931 W. Madison Street

April 21 from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Harambee Kitchen located at 2600 N. 2nd Street

What you can do:

If you would like to help Hunger Task Force, you can either make a donation or volunteer your time.