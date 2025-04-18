Hunger Task Force; key player in providing meals this Easter
MILWAUKEE - Hunger Task Force is a key player in an effort to make sure those who are struggling have a good Easter meal.
Helping those in need
What we know:
On Good Friday, kindness was on the menu at The Open Door Cafe. Workers there were preparing for a special Easter meal – full of comfort and care.
Open Door Cafe head cook Lauren Baas has prepared for more than 100 people in need in Milwaukee.
What they're saying:
"We have ham, mac and cheese, and casserole. I made a homemade strawberry pound cake for dessert," Baas said. "This is how I get through life. This is the best part of my day."
Lauren Baas
It is a true act of service and an effort to fight hunger.
"The macaroni, the cheese, the ham. Most of it, 90% of it, are from Hunger Task Force. We are very thankful to have them," Baas said. "If we don't have them, there is no Open Door Cafe."
Hunger Task Force is a resource the Milwaukee soup kitchen depends on when need is high and while food banks have been experiencing government cuts.
"I'm in recovery. I have five-and-a-half years sober and for me, it's a big deal to help and give back to people who are less fortunate like I was," Baas said. "We all can break bread together."
Hunger Task Force is also partnering with other groups to provide meals this Easter.
Easter meal options
What we know:
Several Hunger Task Force Emergency Food Network partners are hosting Easter Meals this week for those who otherwise would not be able to afford a healthy holiday meal. Find times and locations below.
- April 15 from 5 – 6 p.m. at Metropolitan Meal located at 1345 W. Burleigh Street
- April 15 from 6 – 7 p.m. at Koinonia Meal located at 2944 N. 9th Street
- April 17 from 5 – 6 p.m. at All Saints Meal located at 4060 N. 26th Street
- April 18 from 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Open Door Café located at 831 N. Van Buren Street
- April 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Repairers of the Breach located at 1335 W. Vliet Street
- April 19 from 11:30 – 12:30 a.m. at Running Rebels located at 1300 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
- April 20 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at St. Ben’s Meal located at 924 W. State Street
- April 20 from 12 – 12:45 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Crossroads Kitchen located at 931 W. Madison Street
- April 21 from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Harambee Kitchen located at 2600 N. 2nd Street
What you can do:
If you would like to help Hunger Task Force, you can either make a donation or volunteer your time.
