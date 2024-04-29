Hunger Task Force Farm a unique source of fresh produce

The Hunger Task Force Farm is a unique source of fresh produce that acts as a lifeline for the community.

But taking care of the 208 acres is a big task for the non-profit.

FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the farm in Franklin where removing and planting is all part of their spring cleanup.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To learn more about the farm, click here. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Hunger Task Force, click here.

.