Hunger Task Force Farm a unique source of fresh produce

Hunger Task Force Farm, maintaining oak savanna
The Hunger Task Force Farm is a unique source of fresh produce that acts as a lifeline for the community, but taking care of the 208 acres is a big task for the non-profit, and taking care of it involves maintaining the oak savanna. FOX6's Brian Kramp talked with Sarah Bressler to learn more.
FRANKLIN, Wis - The Hunger Task Force Farm is a unique source of fresh produce that acts as a lifeline for the community.
But taking care of the 208 acres is a big task for the non-profit.
FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the farm in Franklin where removing and planting is all part of their spring cleanup.
Hunger Task Force Farm 'Hoop Houses'
Nearly 6,000 volunteers help harvest more than half a million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables out at the Hunger Task Force Farm all year long. FOX6's Brian Kramp is checking out their Hoop Houses where they’ve extended the growing season.
Seeding soil at the Hunger Task Force Farm
It’s been said that nothing ever grows without a seed, and at the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin they have big plans for their seeds. FOX6's Brian Kramp is seeing how seeding leads to growing different crops to ensure a well-rounded selection of food for those in need.
Hunger Task Force Farm green house
The Hunger Task Force works to prevent hunger and malnutrition by providing food to people in need today and part of that food Is grown on their farm in Franklin. FOX6's Brian Kramp is seeing what’s growing in the greenhouse where a portion of their crops are active year-round.
