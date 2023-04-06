Human trafficking fight; Milwaukee organization honored by FBI

A Milwaukee organization was honored on Thursday, April 6 by the FBI for its work to end human trafficking in the city.

Inside a small shop on W. Lisbon Avenue in Milwaukee, soaps and lotions with the scent of hope line the shelves.

"It’s the possibilities. The possibility that today is the day that Mary, Jane, whatever her name is, will say yes. She’s gonna say yes, I’m ready," said Deacon Steve Przedpelski, Executive Director of Franciscan Peacemakers.

For 27 years, Franciscan Peacemakers has helped women who are victims of human trafficking. The organization has outreach workers, case managers, and housing.

Przedpelski said the "Clare Community" house as expanded to take in ten women. They can live there for free for two years while they heal.

"When a woman comes up to me and says thank you for loving me, it sticks in the back of your head," Przedpelski said.

The FBI honored that love on Thursday.

Franciscan Peacemakers is one of 56 organizations nationwide to receive the director's Community Leadership Award.

"Franciscan Peacemakers serve as a critical piece when it comes to human trafficking as well as violent crime against women," said Michael Hensle, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

FBI officials say cases of human trafficking are increasing across the country. In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 95 cases in Wisconsin. These cases included 166 victims.

In Milwaukee, police data shows 29 human trafficking cases were reported in 2022. So far in 2023, seven cases have been reported.

"It makes me feel really proud of the work we’ve accomplished, and it also tells me that the relationship that we’ve had with the agents and the social work at the FBI over the years means something to them as well," Przedpelski said.

The Franciscan Peacemakers will be honored in Washington, D.C. on May 5 with other aware recipients.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you are invited to seek help from the Franciscan Peacemakers.