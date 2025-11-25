article

The Brief Actor Hugh Jackman will be at the Greenfield Kopp's location on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The actor will serve custard to promote the release of the film "Song Sung Blue." Kopp's will have a special flavor of the day, "Song Sung Blueberry."



Actor Hugh Jackman will go from the big screen to the custard counter next week, serving scoops at Kopp's Frozen Custard to promote the upcoming release of the film "Song Sung Blue." Here's what to know.

Where will Hugh Jackman be?



Jackman will serve custard for a limited time at the Greenfield Kopp's location – 7631 W. Layton Avenue. Director Craig Brewer will join him.

When is Hugh Jackman there?



Kopp's Frozen Custard partnered with Focus Features for a special flavor of the day – "Song Sung Blueberry" – on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Guests may begin lining up in a designated area at the Greenfield location starting at 1:30 p.m. that day. The first 500 people in line at 2:30 p.m. will get a free scoop.

"Song Sung Blueberry" flavor at Kopp's Frozen Custard

What is Song Sung Blueberry?



Song Sung Blueberry is a blueberry custard twirled with a cream cheese custard, incorporating swirls of blueberry ribbon with pastry pieces and streusel crumble.

While Jackman will only be at the Greenfield location, the special flavor will be available all day at all three locations on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

What is ‘Song Sung Blue’?



Focus Features said "Song Sung Blue" is based on a true story and follows two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band – proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

It's in theaters starting Dec. 25.