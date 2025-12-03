Expand / Collapse search

Hugh Jackman attends premiere of "Song Sung Blue" in Milwaukee

Published  December 3, 2025 10:07am CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Hugh Jackman in Milwaukee

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on Hugh Jackman's visit to Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Hollywood made its way to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 2, starting with frozen custard earlier in the day and ending with the hometown premiere of "Song Sung Blue."  Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details. 

Actor Hugh Jackman joined the movie’s Milwaukee debut at the Oriental Theatre on Tuesday night. People viewed the film for the first time during the invite-only event, with the theater packed for the special screening.

