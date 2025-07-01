Safely share road with large trucks, buses: State Patrol explains how

article

Brief Sharing the road with commercial motor vehicles (CMV) requires special consideration. The Wisconsin State Patrol lists ways to safely share the road with large trucks and buses. The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind CMV operators and all other drivers that safety is a shared responsibility on highways.



The State Patrol is sharing simple actions motorists can take to safely share the road with large trucks and buses.

What we know:

Driving around large trucks takes special consideration. The State Patrol said large trucks and buses have wider blind spots and limited maneuverability and require more time to stop. This makes driver awareness critical for safe transportation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month reminds commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operators and all other drivers that safety is a shared responsibility on highways.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Rules of the road

What you can do:

Here are some rules of the road that can help drivers stay safe near large trucks and buses:

Avoid lingering in blind spots. Large trucks and buses have large blind spots around all four sides. Remember, if you cannot see a truck driver in their side mirror, they cannot see you.

Use caution when passing. State law prohibits drivers from returning to a traffic lane until safely clear of the overtaken vehicle.

Give plenty of space. State law prohibits drivers from following another vehicle more closely than is reasonable. Following too closely decreases a driver’s reaction time. Motorists should be aware that a fully-loaded truck can weigh up to 80,000 pounds and requires almost two football fields to stop when traveling at highway speeds.

Use and watch for turn signals. CMVs require extra room to turn. Large trucks turning right may need to move left to create enough turning space. Drivers should stay behind and avoid passing on the right to prevent being squeezed.

Large vehicles require extra space in roundabouts

What we know:

The State Patrol said large vehicles require extra space in roundabouts, so all drivers must yield to traffic already within a roundabout.

When approaching a roundabout alongside or close to a vehicle 40 feet or longer, including buses and CMVs, state law requires drivers of smaller vehicles to yield or slow down, allowing larger vehicles first entry and space through the roundabout.

What they're saying:

"Our local communities and economies rely on safe and efficient commercial transportation," said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. "We all have a role in ensuring large trucks and buses can operate safely on the highway. Sharing the road requires all motorists to keep a safe distance, be aware of blind spots and pass carefully."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

CMV operators and carriers are critical to highway safety.

Why you should care:

The State Patrol trooper and inspectors said they work regularly to enforce traffic laws and educate CMV operators to prevent crashes on Wisconsin’s roads. They weigh more than three million CMVs and complete over 30,000 inspections every year.

They also help new motor carriers develop safety practices and provide free training seminars to help CMV operators and carriers recognize their critical role in highway safety.

WisDOT's website and the 511 app provide additional motor carrier and trucking information.