House, garage damaged by fire in Sheboygan, pet unaccounted for

Firefighters on Friday, April 30 responded to the scene of a structure fire near 19th and Wright in Sheboygan. The call came in shortly before 12 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in four minutes to find the rear of the house and garage on fire. Fire crews worked to extinguished the fire on the outside structure and entered the home to search for occupants and check for fire extension inside. The fire knocked down and under control in ten minutes.

Two occupants were treated on the scene for minor injuries, and one pet is unaccounted for.

The Sheboygan Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Sheboygan Police Department, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Village of Kohler Fire Department, and the Town of Wilson Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated loss is approximately $90,000.