House fire in Racine, no injuries reported

Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a home near Yout and Charles around 7:15 p.m. for a report of black smoke coming from the second-story window.

Upon arrival, crews initiated a fast attack through the front door and encountered heavy heat and smoke conditions. Flames were encountered in the first-floor kitchen area and the fire was knocked down and loss was stopped approximately 25 minutes from the initial dispatch.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist the lone occupant of the house

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries to the occupant as they were not home at the time of the fire.

Inquiries regarding fire safety can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

