House fire near 20th and Center in Milwaukee, no injuries reported
article
MILWAUKEE - A fire damaged a house in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 12, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, firefighters responded to several reports of a house fire near 20th and Center.
No one was found in the house after an initial search and firefighters quickly got water on the fire, limiting damage to the attic.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
There is extensive damage to the attic, so the house is currently uninhabitable.
The MFD Fire Investigation Unit and Milwaukee police will investigate.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department provided FOX6 with the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.