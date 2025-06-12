House fire near 20th and Center in Milwaukee, no injuries reported

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a house fire in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 12. Crews quickly put out the fire, and no injuries have ben reported. There is extensive damage to the attic, and the house is currently uninhabitable.



A fire damaged a house in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 12, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, firefighters responded to several reports of a house fire near 20th and Center.

No one was found in the house after an initial search and firefighters quickly got water on the fire, limiting damage to the attic.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

There is extensive damage to the attic, so the house is currently uninhabitable.

The MFD Fire Investigation Unit and Milwaukee police will investigate.