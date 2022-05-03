House of Correction hiring event; pay starts at $21.01/hour

article

The Milwaukee County House of Correction is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, May 4 at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The hiring event is for permanent positions, with walk-in interviews available for correctional officers, maintenance, and more.

A news release says hourly rates ranged from $21.01 per hour to $24.13 per hour for select roles. Correctional Officers who are compliant with the Milwaukee County Vaccine Mandate will receive an additional $3.00/hour premium for each hour worked.

The hiring event will be going on from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Bank Gathering Place at the zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road).

The release says Milwaukee County offers benefits for full time employees, including health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, short and long-term disability insurance, legal assistance, commuter value pass, employee discount program, tuition reimbursement, free parking and onsite gym.

Persons interested in applying for any of the jobs offered should sign up for a specific interview time slot.