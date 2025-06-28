Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolls into New Berlin

Eric Han joined FOX6 WakeUp live from New Berlin where the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is making a stop this morning.
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a celebration of the builders, visionaries, and the people in the automotive world who put in the late nights and early mornings in their drive to be legendary.
On Saturday, June 28, the Tour rolled into New Berlin. You can check it out at the Walmart on W. Greenfield Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon.
Hot Wheels fans listen up. If you are a fan of the brand, there will be life-sized hot wheels on display at the Walmart in New Berlin. Hot Wheels die-cast designer Eric Han joined FOX6 WakeUp where they will pick a new car to join their Hot Wheels Garage of Legends.
In partnership with Mobil 1 and Walmart, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is back. The tour is celebrating another epic year, as this global contest offers builders a unique opportunity to have their passion projects immortalized by hot wheels in 1:64th scale.
One lucky person will have their car immortalized forever as a Hot Wheel toy car this morning. It's all part of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and it's a must-see for any Hot Wheels or cars fan.
