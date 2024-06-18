Working in the hot weather, health officials provide safety tips

It's tough to have an outdoor job with the ongoing high temperatures and humidity.

Experts say the high heat and humidity can have a direct impact on your health, especially if you are not taking preventative measures.

If you are planning to be outdoors, it's highly recommended to dress appropriately, like wearing a hat and breathable, loose-feeling clothing.

Working in the extreme heat

You also should stay in shaded areas and, most importantly, stay hydrated.

These are all preventative measures that can protect you and your loved ones from experiencing heat stroke.

"Heat stroke can actually happen with certain symptoms having a headache, problems talking, moving and also having problems with the heart and other things around our body. That's why it's important to prevent it," said Dr. Ilan Shapiro with AltaMed Health Services.

"Certain underlying medical issues, whether it's heart disease, lung disease, obesity, folks with those conditions are going to be at higher risk, they want to be extra cautious," said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County.

For those working outdoors during this heat, it's important to take breaks, especially in shaded or cooler areas.

If you or anyone is experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, it's highly recommended to call 911 immediately.

