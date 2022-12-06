Expand / Collapse search

'Pilk:' Hot holiday craze worth giving a try

Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try

MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.