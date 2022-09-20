Horizon West raze order deadline expires on Tuesday, Sept. 20

article

Tuesday, Sept. 20 marks the end of a 120-day notice by the City of Waukesha to raze the Horizon West Condos.

The raze order was issued by the city in January. A posting on the door on Monday, May 23 officially started a 120-day deadline to tear it down.

In December 2021, structural engineers said the Waukesha building could collapse. Condo owners were evacuated with little notice.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While the owners continue to pay mortgages and condo fees, their attorney says they could also face a $1.1 million bill to demolish it.

Horizon West Condominium Homes in Waukesha

Meanwhile, the condo owner’s attorney says their $17 million lawsuit against the building’s insurer, Travelers, will head to federal court.

Statement from attorney representing condo owners

Michael J. Ganzer, Terschan, Steinle, Hodan & Ganzer, Ltd.

"We are awaiting a decision from Judge Adelman.

"The razing of the building by the homeowners is not possible—they do not have the money. It would copy about $1.1 million. The condo owners lost all of their equity and they still owe their mortgages and now most are paying rent. Some are retired and on fixed incomes. They are in dire financial straits and cannot afford to pay for razing the building."



This is a developing story.