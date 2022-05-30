Horicon police seek missing man

article

Police in Horicon asked for help locating a missing man Monday night, May 30.

According to police, Elisha Strnad recently moved to the area.

Investigators are working to determine his whereabouts.

It's unclear what he might be wearing or where he was last seen.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to please contact Horicon police at 920-485-3555.