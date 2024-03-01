Hope Hub opens in Kenosha, offers homeless shelter, resources

The Hope Hub Community Center celebrated its grand opening in Kenosha on Friday, March 1.

Part of the Shalom Center, the addition will serve as a community center and provide a warming and cooling shelter. The new facility will also have housing and homeless diversion professionals to help connect people with vital services.

"We've been open for a couple weeks, today just being the grand opening," said Tamarra Coleman, Hope Hub's executive director. "We've already seen the impact that we're making."

The ribbon cutting was held at the Shalom Center, located near 39th Avenue and 45th Street. Additional information can be found on the organization's website.