Hop Harvest & Vine: Waukesha beer garden opens

Hop Harvest & Vine, located adjacent to Good Harvest Market, has created an outdoor space overlooking their 17-acre nature conservation area with a beer garden that has seating for over 100 visitors, a release said Thursday, June 2.

The recently renovated restaurant features over 100 locally brewed beers on tap or in bottles and cans, plus hard and soft seltzer, kombuchas and tonics, along with dozens of sustainable and organic wines available by the glass or bottle.

"This space is so welcoming, with plenty of seating options, a playground for kids, and is dog friendly", says Tom MacAskill, General Manager. "Our goal of being everyone’s "third place", where people can enjoy good food and beverages, meet old friends or make new ones, is taken to the next level with our beer garden. And adding local musicians on Friday and Saturday nights just adds to that ambiance."

Future plans to add additional structures, pergolas, etc. will depend on how well utilized this space is this summer, says Joe Nolan, co-owner of the "Hop" and Good Harvest Market. "Our hope is that our outdoor space is well received and used, and if we can, we will add additional structures to be able to use it for more than just the summer season, and perhaps even be able to create a rentable space for weddings and other parties".

Along with the weekend music, the "Hop" is now offering daily happy hour from 4-6 with $2 discounts on their beer and wines, Wednesday night trivia and dinner service Wednesday through Saturday.