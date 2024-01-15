Honoring Dr. King's legacy in Milwaukee; 3 women recognized

article

As the nation celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on his birthday, people in Milwaukee are making sure his dream lives on.

The mission is in its name. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Milwaukee is dedicated to continuing King's legacy on a daily basis, making sure his message of equality isn't forgotten.

"That's what's important about The King center. We are about people, whoever you are, wherever you come from," said Dee McCollum, Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Playing music.

The people of Milwaukee channeling Dr. King's spirit on what would've been his 95th birthday.

They used art, songs and speeches to focus on King's life, legacy and message.

"Thanks to Dr. King’s leadership and sacrifice, a movement was literally created that gave us all hope, that gave us opportunity," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The annual ceremony also focused on recognizing three woman: Shauniece Collins, Rickisha Jenkins, and Keesha Walton, who just last month used narcan and CPR to save the lives of two men at the center after an overdose.

"Dr. King was about helping everybody and that’s exactly what they did," added McCollum.

Both Shauniece and Rickisha have medical backgrounds and said the quick act had less to do with the fact that the men were white, and more about impulse.

It's a mentality they say shows Dr. King's message of togetherness still lives on.

"We’re slowly bringing his dream back to life." said Collins.

Harm-reduction vending machine.

The women accessed the life-saving narcan so quickly in the center thanks to the Milwaukee County Behavior Services harm-reduction vending machines initiative.

The machines have free narcan, fentanyl strips, and educational resources.