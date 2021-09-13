Honor Flight donation: Sendik's, customers pitch in $150K

Sendik's Food Market in Mequon is giving back to hundreds of veterans.

"We’re happy to be here in our Mequon store to present this check for $150,000 to the honor flight," said Ted Balistreri, family owner of Sendik's.

That amount of money can send around 300 veterans on their Stars and Stripes Honor Flight – free of charge.

"It was just something that was so special, so cathartic, so healing, something none of us expected," said Randy Zemel, Vietnam veteran.

Randy Zemel

Thanks to Sendik's and their customers, more veterans will get to have the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

An Honor Flight is a one-day, all-expenses-paid, trip to Washington, D.C. for veterans. It allows them to visit the capital and all of the war memorials.

"I got to visit my buddy on the wall and we talked. It was so emotional. Stars and Stripes Honor flight is so special. I encourage everyone to go," Zemel said.

"We’re really pleased to be able to honor our veterans and continue to be a part of the community," Balistreri said.

Learn more about the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight – and how you can give back.

