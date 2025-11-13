Expand / Collapse search

Honeybee Sage Wellness & Apothecary is brewing up something special

By
Published  November 13, 2025 8:41am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Honeybee Sage Wellness & Apothecary

Honeybee Sage Wellness & Apothecary

Brian Kramp is checking out their new Wellness Nook that was created to complement their original location’s mission of community wellness and holistic living.

MILWAUKEE - Honeybee Sage Wellness & Apothecary (207 E Buffalo Street) is brewing up something special in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. 

Brian Kramp is checking out their new Wellness Nook that was created to complement their original location’s mission of community wellness and holistic living.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fun and healthy herbal smoothies

Fun and healthy herbal smoothies

HoneyBee Sage Wellness Nook is a new location that’s buzzing with fun and healthy herbal smoothies. Brian Kramp is getting a taste test of their beverages that support natural energy and focus.

Wellness-focused eating

Wellness-focused eating

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood sampling new items you can find at both HoneyBee locations.

Self-care and wellness

Self-care and wellness

Looking for a satisfying beverage that promotes self-care and wellness The team at the brand-new Honeybee Sage Wellness Nook can help. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward where you can get elevation without intoxication.

Brewing up something special

Brewing up something special

Brian Kramp is at their new Wellness Nook that complements their original location’s mission of community wellness and holistic living.

Need a daily boost of energy?

Need a daily boost of energy?

Need a daily boost of energy or new way to focus? HoneyBee Sage Wellness Nook is mixing fun and healthy herbal smoothies. Brian Kramp is sampling a signature smoothie that’s made with a list of beneficial ingredients.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News