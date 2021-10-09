36th and Chambers homicide, woman dead: medical examiner

article
Milwaukee police at homicide scene near 36th and Chambers on Oct. 9, 2021.
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene near 36th and Chambers. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Milwaukee police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
