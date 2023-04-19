Homes MKE kicks off; initiative renovates city-owned properties

article

Milwaukee elected officials and leaders formally kicked off on Wednesday, April 19 the Homes MKE initiative. It is intended to renovate vacant city-owned residential properties throughout Milwaukee.

"This program aims to renovate up to 150 vacant, distressed houses in the city's inventory of tax-foreclosed residential properties and add them back to the tax role and return them to productive use," said Lafayette Crump, Milwaukee Commissioner of City Development.

Lafayette Crump, Milwaukee Commissioner of City Development

A news release says the goals of Homes MKE are to:

Sell, renovate and reoccupy up to 150 vacant foreclosed city-owned houses.

Prioritize the development of the houses to provide homeownership opportunities for city residents.

Coordinate redevelopment efforts in a manner that results in a positive impact for the surrounding neighborhood.

Provide construction and job opportunities.

Provide development opportunities for emerging developers.

Collaborate with local residents to provide housing and resource opportunities in neighborhoods where Homes MKE properties are located.

The Homes MKE is anchored in part by local developers – including TAS Solutions, LLC.

"The opportunity checks all boxes for me personally because I get to do what I do best – and that's rehab houses," said Kelton Buford, TAS Solutions, LLC. "We'll be renovating these homes from the exterior to the interior with all new mechanicals installed. Our plan is to tailor these homes to all owner occupants."

Kelton Buford, TAS Solutions, LLC

"The neighborhoods that are the cleanest, the neighborhoods that are the safest, and the neighborhoods that are the healthiest are the neighborhoods that have the most homeowners," said Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper.

"This is all about partnerships," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy. "These homes are now going to serve as places for people to generate real wealth. As we all know, the reality is for most Americans, their largest asset is a home. And for all too long in our city, too many people have been left out of that equation."

This is a developing story.