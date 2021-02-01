Homeowners take note: Get those drifts of snow off your roof

Heavy snow over the weekend left huge drifts on rooftops throughout southeast Wisconsin. Now, experts remind homeowners about the importance of getting that snow off of your home.

"The biggest mistake people make after a big snowstorm is not immediately removing the snow," said Jesse Lofgren, owner of Absolutely Clean Window Washing, which can remove snow as well as ice dams.

Lofgren's business is receiving calls after the winter storm to get rid of the rooftop snow.

If you are a homeowner, a roof rake is your best option to avoid serious damage.

"Try to get enough roof rake poles together to get the roof rake all the way to the top of the roof," Lofgren said.

Lofgren said if you only rake halfway up your roof you could risk creating ice dams. He said your priority should be the edges around the gutters and any roof vents.

"Pipes that come out of the roof for furnace and things like that-if they get smothered, it can result in carbon monoxide poisoning in the home," Lofgren said.

When in doubt, call an expert.

"If you don’t have any roofing experience and you aren’t comfortable being on a roof in the summertime, there is absolutely no reason for you to be on a roof in the wintertime because it’s much more dangerous," Lofgren said.