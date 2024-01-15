Homeless outreach looks to help amid cold weather

One well-known outreach program is working to help those in need find shelter.

When the weather is life-threatening, the Street Angels are to the rescue. Shelly Saransin and Eva Welch are the directors of the outreach organization.

"Nine years later, we now have two outreach buses and we travel Milwaukee County three nights a week to serve those who are unsheltered," said Saransin.

On weeks like this, when sub-zero temperatures hit, they are out every day, offering to take people to shelters and warming centers.

"We’re trying to convince our friends who have severe mental illness, it’s too dangerous to be outside," Saransin said. "I feel like if we haven’t been out here checking on people they wouldn’t have made it through tonight."

Despite their heroic efforts, it’s impossible to reach everyone. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported three probable hypothermia deaths from the weekend – all involving homeless individuals.

"We were riding around saying, ‘if we only knew them, maybe we could have got them connected to warming,’ and maybe they’d still be here with us," Welch said.

Until there’s a permanent solution, these two, along with volunteers and donors, are free winter essentials, from clothes to hot meals, even providing hotel rooms for their most vulnerable.

"I wish we could do it for everybody, but we can’t so that’s why we are out here now making sure we are able to get people into places that are open," Welch said.

Making sure to be present, turning Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day into more than just a day off, but a way of life.

"For us, it doesn’t matter if it’s a holiday or not and for the folks on the street, I think it matters more because that we’re willing to come out on the holidays and we’re willing to be there when everything else is closed," Welch said.

The Street Angels say right now, they are in need of men’s thermals and sweats.

Warming shelters available

Health officials are reminding people in need of a public space to stay warm overnight to visit one of the following warming shelters in Milwaukee:

Guest House Milwaukee (men only)1216 N 13th StreetWalk-ins only, 7-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MRM/Joy House/Door of Hope (men, women, families)819 N 18th StreetCall ahead for shelter space: (414) 344-2211

St. Ben’s (men and women)930 W. State StreetWalk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Repairers of the Breach (men and women)1335 W. Vilet StreetWalk-ins only, 8-10 p.m. intake, can stay from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Milwaukee County Hillview (men and women)1615 S. 22nd StreetWalk-ins only, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Individuals in need of public space to stay warm during the day can visit 211’s list of locations.

Those interested in donating to the Street Angels can visit their website.