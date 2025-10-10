Expand / Collapse search

The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp; sneak peek look at family event

By
Published  October 10, 2025 9:48am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp

The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp

Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago with a sneak peek at this family friendly event.

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - This Halloween season, The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp will be filled with more than 3,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, witches, and wizards for one of the most awe-inspiring events of the season. 

Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago for a sneak peek at this family-friendly event.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Senior programming

Senior programming

Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago where good times at camp happen all year long.

Hollows raises funds for her community organizations

Hollows raises funds for her community organizations

Brian Kramp has details on the event that raises funds for some great organizations.

Camp programming

Camp programming

Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago where hand-carved jack-o-lanterns are just a portion of the magic that happens on the grounds.

Halloween pumpkin wonderland

Halloween pumpkin wonderland

Brian Kramp is seeing how they make more than 3,000 pumpkins that light up the night at the Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp.

3,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns

3,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns

Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago seeing what’s on the menu at this year’s event.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsThings To DoMukwonago