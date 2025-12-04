Hollander Chocolate Company; serving up some sensational sweets

For the past three years, Hollander Chocolate Company has been renovating their global headquarters while working on a new way for the public to try their products – And Tulip Café makes good on that intention. Brian Kramp is in Port Washington where a unique chocolate-for-coffee experience has been achieved.
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - For the past three years, Hollander Chocolate Company (1180 S. Spring Street) has been renovating their global headquarters while working on a new way for the public to try their products – and Tulip Café makes good on that intention.
If you love hot fudge and ice cream there’s a new café in Port Washington that’s serving up some sensational sweets. Brian Kramp is at Tulip Café sweets. Brian Kramp is seeing how they're mixing specialty chocolate sauces and powders into coffee drinks, hot chocolates, and ice cream desserts.
