Holiday travel: TSA offers tips to travelers in Milwaukee

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offered helpful tips on Wednesday, Nov. 24 so travelers who may not have flown since the start of the pandemic know what to expect at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

For starters, remember your mask or masks. The mask mandate is still in effect through Jan. 18, 2022 – and officials say it could be extended beyond that.

Another tip – pack smart.

"When you're packing, start with an empty bag. You're much less likely to put one of those prohibited items in," said Jessica Mayle, TSA Public Affairs, Great Lakes Region.

There's a simple rule when it comes to food items.

"If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, it needs to go in your checked bag," Mayle said. "Anything solid, like baked goods, cookies, those are find in your carryon, but any sorts of liquid, gels, beyond the 3.4 ounces, that small size that we're all used to carrying in that one quart-sized bag, that needs to go in your checked bag.

A news release says the TSA is prepared to handle the increased travel volume over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the agency is committed to supporting a healthy and secure environment for airline passengers, TSA employees, and airport personnel.