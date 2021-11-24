Packers stock sale: More than 138K sold, team says

The Green Bay Packers’ sixth stock sale has continued into its second week, more than 138,000 shares already sold, the team said Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The team launched the stock offering on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Shares are priced at $300, and money raised from the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new video boards and concourse upgrades. For this offering, 300,000 shares were made available.

The Packers have had five prior stock sales in their history. They took place in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011.

The 2011 sale, with shares priced at $250, added more than 250,000 new shareholders and raised $67.4 million toward a new entrance tower and viewing platform in the north end zone and an expansion that added roughly 6,600 seats to the south end zone. That project was completed in 2013.

The 1997 sale, with shares priced at $200, added 105,989 new shareholders and raised more than $24 million, which was used for the Lambeau Field redevelopment project completed in 2003.

How to buy Packers stock

Only individuals (including spouses as joint tenants) are able to purchase shares; individuals can purchase shares as a gift for other individuals.

The offering documents and purchasing information for the U.S. and Canada are available online at packersstock.com. Interested fans are encouraged to go online to view the offering document and make a purchase, as it is the most efficient method.

Credit and debit cards (most major cards) and electronic bank transfers can be used online. Canadian purchases must be made online. For U.S. transactions, individuals without internet access can request documents by mail through a toll-free number – 833 OWN PACK (833-696-7225) – is available to request documents by mail. Only U.S. transactions may be completed by mail, payable with personal check or cashier’s check. The subscription agent for the offering is Equiniti Trust Company.

Key details

The price per share is US$300, and there will be a handling fee.

The offering currently is limited to persons in the 50 United States and Washington D.C., as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada.

Shares can be purchased online with credit cards, debit cards, or electronic bank transfers. Canadian purchases must be made online. In the U.S., shares can also be purchased by mail with personal check or cashier’s check.

The Packers are offering 300,000 shares.

No one may buy more than 200 shares (counting any shares that the person purchased in the 1997-1998 and 2011-2012 offerings).

The offering will continue until Feb. 25, 2022, subject to extension, or until fully subscribed.

Things to know

Stock in the Packers does not constitute an investment in "stock" in the common sense of the term.

The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock.

Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.

The offering of Packers stock is made only through the offering document.

The Packers believe offerees and purchasers of Packers stock will not receive the protection of securities laws with respect to the offering or sale of Packers stock.

The Packers bylaws and NFL rules severely restrict transfers of Packers stock.