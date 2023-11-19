Expand / Collapse search

'A Holiday Snow Globe' at the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes presents ‘A Holiday Snow Globe,’ a stunning display of winter beauty for all to experience.

Enjoy the warmth of the Mitchell Park Domes amid a field of hundreds of poinsettias, grouped with decorated spruce trees and more seasonal favorites. Bring your loved ones into a polar paradise of playful animals enjoying the winter season and preparing for the holidays.

You can visit the display through Sunday, January 7, 2024.

FOX6's Isley Gooden talked with Eric Levin at the Mitchell Park Domes about all the holidays scenes in the 'Holiday Snow Globe.' They also talk about some upcoming events.

FOX6's Isley Gooden chats with horticulturist Emily Lambrecht at the Domes.

FOX6's Isley Gooden stopped by the Mitchell Park Domes gift shop to see what's all available for purchase.