'A Holiday Snow Globe' at the Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes presents ‘A Holiday Snow Globe,’ a stunning display of winter beauty for all to experience.
Enjoy the warmth of the Mitchell Park Domes amid a field of hundreds of poinsettias, grouped with decorated spruce trees and more seasonal favorites. Bring your loved ones into a polar paradise of playful animals enjoying the winter season and preparing for the holidays.
You can visit the display through Sunday, January 7, 2024.
