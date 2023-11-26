Holiday shopping trends; online shopping becoming more popular

This weekend was full of getting a bang for your buck as the holiday shopping season kicked off with Black Friday.

But are the days of deals done?

Shoppers still piled into malls for Black Friday, but a lot of the sales are still going on, or have been for the entire week of Thanksgiving. It's not the only reason people say Black Friday isn't the same.

"A deal at this time of year is a necessity," Patti Peterson said. "I have 21 grandkids."

She walked through Brookfield Square and noted empty storefronts made for a different feel on a weekend traditionally full of deals.

"My fear is pretty soon we won’t have this right of passage to go in the store, look for the great deals and, you know, actually be able to put your hands on things," she said.

She isn’t the only one; Jay Matz said Black Friday this year missed the door busters.

"We always used to see people camping out, and now you go by and there’s nobody there," he said.

Shoppers said that Black Friday tradition of shopping has changed over the years but there were still people in the mall. However, when the mall lights go out, their computers turn on.

"The emails are crazy," Peterson said. "Absolutely crazy."

She said she is waiting for Cyber Monday.

But other shoppers prefer online shopping overall, not just on Cyber Monday.

"I noticed a lot less of a buzz for it and I think people just do stuff online now," said Franklin resident Mitchell Martin.

Brookfield Square marketing director Eric Zizich said this year, they had more shoppers on Black Friday than last year and there’s something about being in person that makes it special.

"It’s beyond just the deals," Zizich said. "It’s something to go to as a family and have fun."

For those shopping on Cyber Monday, the Better Business Bureau provided the following tips: