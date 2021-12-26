Holiday shoppers grab deals at Corners of Brookfield

Shoppers were on a mission Sunday, Dec. 26, focused on spending Christmas cash or taking advantage of deep discounts. Businesses are prepared for the post-holiday wave of customers.

As the end of the year quickly approaches, retailers and restaurants are bracing for big business.

"What’s really fun about this time of year is we see lots of crowds who want to grab that last-minute gift but also really want to maybe look for something for New Year's," said Meg Crowley, Kendra Scott manager.

At the Corners of Brookfield Sunday, shoppers stopped in to spend Christmas cash and enjoy the deals.

"We’re really known for our pendants and right now," Crowley said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Inside Kendra Scott, some of the biggest sales for jewelry are happening right now, after the holiday.

"We want to make sure our guests are leaving with pieces they can wear again and again," she said.

Restaurants like Cafe Hollander are helping fuel the post-Christmas shoppers.

"We’re expecting a heavier bar crowd than usual. A lot of presents being returned," said Erik Schaffer, Cafe Hollander's general manager. "It's making sure our guests are happy, making sure everything is set up for them, making sure their experience is wonderful. That is the biggest thing we can do for our guests."