Some fun stocking stuffers that are under $50

Stocking Stuffers They’ll Fa-la-la-la-love in Love With

The Christmas tradition is always a treat on the receiving end. But sometimes it’s hard to think of items that are small enough to fit in a stocking that are big in creativity and thoughtfulness. Jen Munoz is here with a short list of items that will give your 2020 stockings a little kick!

Playing with Your Food Can be Fun!

● Bring the force to his dinner table with these battery-powered lightsaber chopsticks, available in a variety of fun colors. No Jedi mind tricks here. $11

● You will love this noodle bowl with chopsticks - the perfect gift for the hopeless Ramen-tic! $18

● Want S’more this Holiday? - Get this all-time classic treat right out of the microwave with the progressive prep solution in 30 seconds! $12

Surviving 2020

● Be Prepared With This Public Toilet Survival Kit - You never know when you're going to encounter a public toilet with some cleanliness issues! Each kit includes a toilet seat cover, two antiseptic wipes, and a pair of latex-free disposable gloves which should be enough to keep you safe and sanitary in even the most challenging conditions. $9

● These mop shoe covers are great for someone who hates to clean. Now all they have to do is wear these as slippers and walk around the house! Hand them out to family and get your house cleaned while you enjoy the holidays! $13

● Big flavor in a little bottle so you can add some spice to every meal with this portable Tabasco Sauce holder. $12

● Fix it up with the world's smallest tool kit! Includes 3ft tape dispenser, Phillips screwdriver, flathead screwdriver and toolbox $5

● Homesick City Candles - Notes of butter, cranberry, and maple. Cool peppermint perfectly complements a warm cinnamon Kringle on a snowy afternoon $34



Relax and Unwind

● Drunk Elephant The Littles™ Head to Toe - A head-to-toe starter kit that includes a collection of hair care formulations alongside a trio of biocompatible body products.

Need to settle down for a long winter's nap so Santa can make a debut? Relax and get ready for a morning filled with joy thanks to this sweet and simple gift. $49

● Lush Twilight Bath Bombs is a year-round favorite filled with the bestselling lavender-tonka scent that helps everyone feel a little calmer and comfortable $18

● Da "F" Bomb - Dissolve stress! Melt anger! This fragrant fizzer is designed to do just that. So the next time you’re FRUSTRATED, drop an F-bomb. (Into your tub, of course. $8

● We know 2020 can suck it, but at least when you relax and “un-wined” the sip-caddy can help relieve stress! Just suction it right to the side of the tub. $15

Games

● Draw and guess on-the-go with this miniature Pictionary from World’s Smallest. Comes with all the essentials including 25 categories, drawing tools and timer, too! $9

● Desktop Tetherball: It's a Wrap! - Have the nostalgia of tetherball on your desk all day! $10

● Skee-Ball is one of the most recognized and iconic games in the arcade world. This officially-licensed kit includes a mini-size Skee-Ball machine! $10