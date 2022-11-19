Holiday Folk Fair cultural celebration returns to West Allis

The Holiday Folk Fair International in West Allis brought together different cultures through dance, food and exhibits Saturday, Nov. 19.

Those who put on the event also said it's a great way to learn about what the area has to offer.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Holiday Folk Fair International in West Allis

"Maybe your next door neighbor comes from a certain place around the world, and here's the opportunity to sit down and kind of chat about who they are, what their beliefs are, what their values are," said the fair's Alexander Durtka. "Those things are important."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Special attractions for the three-day fair include international performers, artisans, and photographic exhibits. It concludes Sunday, Nov. 20 – held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It was the first in-person fair since before the COVID-19 pandemic; it was held virtually in 2020 and 2021.