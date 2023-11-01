Holiday events at Saint Kate, Pfister Hotel

article

It is the happiest season of all at the Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel and the AAA Four Diamond Pfister Hotel. The hotels will be filled with good cheer and holiday events all season long.

Guests can enjoy Milwaukee’s most cherished holiday traditions, like The Pfister’s annual tree lighting ceremony, Saint Kate’s holiday marketplace, Blu’s New Year’s Eve night to remember, and more!

Thanksgiving Feasts to be Grateful For:

Thanksgiving at Mason Street Grill

Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with Mason Street Grill classics like wood-grilled steaks and seafood, in addition to a special prix fixe Thanksgiving menu. Bring the whole family – whether it is six or sixty people – and feast in a private dining room or enjoy the special chef’s counter for an unforgettable Thanksgiving. For reservations, call 414-298-3131 or visit OpenTable.com. Pricing: $73 for the special Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

Thanksgiving Bountiful Brunch at The Pfister

Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Make The Pfister’s newly-renovated Grand Ballroom be the backdrop to your family’s cherished Thanksgiving. Indulge in an array of fresh seafood on sculpted ice, a harvest of fresh salads and starters, an Artisan Wisconsin cheese station, freshly baked goodies from the hotel’s Grand Pastry table, and a room full of chefs preparing eggs, pastas, and succulent carved meats – plus all the traditional trimmings. For reservations, visit Tock.com or call 877-704-5340 or 414-935-5950. Pricing: $85 Adults, $30 Children 3-10 years-old, Children 2 years-old and under are free (tax and gratuity will be added to all reservations). Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Reservations are refundable if canceled 72 hours prior to the event.

Thanksgiving Harvest Dinner at ARIA

Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Experience a special Artisanal American Thanksgiving at ARIA inside Saint Kate with a prix fixe menu. Enjoy special dishes as well as traditional Thanksgiving favorites like maple apple cider-brined turkey, honey-bourbon glazed ham, sausage and sourdough sage stuffing, triple silken pumpkin pie and more. For reservations, visit OpenTable.com or call 414-270-4422. Pricing: $79 Adults, $35 Children (tax and gratuity are not included). Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Reservations are refundable if canceled 72 hours prior to the event. For parties of six or more, please contact Max Nazabal at MaxNazabal@saintkatearts.com.

Cheerful Holiday Festivities:

The Pfister Hotel’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, November 24, 2023 | Begins at 5:00 p.m.

Keeping the holiday tradition, The Pfister Hotel will host its annual "All is Bright" tree lighting ceremony. Guests can enjoy warm drinks and holiday treats as the jolly man himself lights the spectacular lobby tree. All are invited to extend the celebration in Blu after the tree lighting ceremony for festive holiday cocktails. The Pfister will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Hunger Task Force to help those in need within the greater Milwaukee community this holiday season. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy complimentary parking with any purchase.

Letters to Santa

Friday, November 24, 2023 – Sunday, December 17, 2023

The Pfister Hotel has a magical North Pole Mailbox in the hotel lobby for children to drop off their letters to Santa. All letters will be delivered to the North Pole in time for Christmas with Santa sending a personal note back to each child who writes to him. This experience is free and open to the public.

A Christmas Carol Dinner Experience

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 | Dinner begins at 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy a wonderful winter’s evening with an exclusive dinner in The Dark Room before a special performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Pabst Theater. The dinner will feature a menu specially curated by Saint Kate’s Executive Chef, Erik Hansen, before guests attend the holiday performance with spectacular seats located in the center orchestra section on the theater’s main floor. For reservations, visit Tock.com. Pricing: $150 per ticket, which includes dinner, service charges and tickets to the show.

Breakfast with Santa at The Pfister Hotel

December 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Create lifelong memories with The Pfister’s Breakfast with Santa events this December. The entire family can enjoy a jolly breakfast with Santa and his elves in the festive ballroom while enjoying traditional breakfast buffet favorites. The Pfister chefs will also be making chocolate chip and blueberry pancakes with all the trimmings and made-to-order omelet and eggs. In addition to photos with Santa, every child will receive a special gift and can enjoy various craft tables, including a Santa letter writing station. For reservations, visit Tock.com or call 877-704-5340 or 414-935-5950. Pricing: $72 Adults, $30 Children 3-10 years-old, Children 2 years-old and under are free (tax and 24% service charge will be added to all reservations). Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Reservations are refundable if canceled 72 hours prior to the event.

Saint Kate Holiday Marketplace

Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Curated by Milwaukee-based artist Renee Bebeau, Saint Kate’s Holiday Marketplace is the ideal place to find perfect gifts for friends and family, all while taking in the sights and sounds of local holiday music and art. Enjoy the cheerful ambiance as you venture throughout the hotel interacting and connecting with more than 100 local artists and vendors. Located in Saint Kate’s lobby, ARC Theatre, and Simone Ballroom. Entry into the Holiday Marketplace is free to attend.

Brunch with Santa at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Meet the jolly man himself at Saint Kate’s Brunch with Santa. The whole family can enjoy a plentiful brunch in Saint Kate’s festive ballroom as chefs create made-to-order waffles and omelets with all the trimmings, in addition to the traditional brunch buffet favorites. Every child can get a photo with Santa and will receive a special gift as well as participate in craft making stations, including a table for writing letters to Santa. Seatings are from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Pricing: $65 Adults, $29 Children 3-10 years-old, Children 2 years-old and under are free (tax and service charge are not included). For reservations, visit Tock.com. Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Reservations are refundable if canceled 72 hours prior to the event. For group reservations for more than 10 people or to book within 72 hours of the event, contact Matt Smith at MatthewSmith@saintkatearts.com.

ARIA Christmas Feast

Sunday, December 24, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, December 25, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Take in the sights and the smells of the holidays with a festive offering at Saint Kate’s signature restaurant, ARIA. Inspired by all the comforts of a home-cooked feast, enjoy a special prix fixe menu featuring garlic and herb-crusted prime rib, pork tamales, honey-glazed heirloom carrots, chocolate silk pie and more. For reservations, call 414-270-4422 or visit OpenTable.com. Pricing: $79 Adults, $35 Children (tax and gratuity are not included). For parties of six or more, email MaxNazabal@saintkatearts.com.

Christmas Celebration Brunch at The Pfister Hotel

Monday, December 25, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Continue the Christmas morning celebration at The Pfister’s Christmas Brunch in its newly renovated ballroom. Start the morning with a complimentary mimosa or bloody mary followed by a spectacular buffet featuring fresh seafood, Wisconsin’s finest cheeses, carved meats, made-to-order omelets, specially made pastas, holiday salads and starters, a vast array of mouth-watering entrees and decadent desserts. Pricing: $85 Adults, $30 Children 3-10 years old, Children 2 years-old and under are free (tax and gratuity will be added to all reservations). For reservations, visit Tock.com or call 877-704-5340 or 414-935-5950. Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Reservations are refundable if canceled 72 hours prior to the event.

A Mason Street Grill Christmas

Monday, December 25, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Complete your Christmas celebration at Mason Street Grill with its award-winning menu as well as delicious Christmas specials like beef wellington, whipped potatoes, haricot verts almandine and more. Private dining rooms are also available for family gatherings, big or small. For reservations, call 414-298-3131 or visit OpenTable.com.

New Year’s Celebrations:

New Year’s Eve in the Bar

Sunday, December 31, 2023 | Entertainment begins at 3:00 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year in style at the Bar at Saint Kate. Enjoy live musical entertainment, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. No reservations required.

ARIA’s New Year’s Eve Dinner

Sunday, December 31, 2023 | 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Start off your New Year’s Eve celebrations at ARIA with a delicious five-course specialty prix fixe menu. Pricing: $145 per person for five-course menu (tax and gratuity are not included). For reservations, visit OpenTable.com. For parties of six or more, email MaxNazabal@saintkatearts.com.

Your Window to the World on New Year’s Eve

Sunday, December 31, 2023 | 5:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Ring in the New Year in style at Blu – The Pfister Hotel's signature cocktail lounge on the 23rd floor – or get cozy around the fire in The Pfister Lobby Lounge, expertly decorated for the season. Flexible time slots are available! Live music will add to the celebration. Enjoy special packages including reserved tables, premium champagne, party favors, and a dessert display created by our Pastry Chef. VIP Packages with stellar views are available. To book this extravagant experience, email BluReservations@thepfisterhotel.com. Packages start at $350 (tax and gratuity are not included). Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Reservations are refundable if canceled 72 hours prior to the event.

New Year’s at Mason Street Grill

Sunday, December 31, 2023 | Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. & Bar: 5:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Monday, January 1, 2024 | Seatings & Bar: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Enjoy the intimate ambiance of Mason Street Grill on New Year’s Eve either at the bar, the chef’s counter or in a private room with your closest family and friends. Splurge with wood-grilled classics and delicious cocktails all night long. For reservations, call 414-298-3131 or visit OpenTable.com.

New Year's Day Bubbles & Brunch

Monday, January 1, 2024 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Continue the New Year’s celebrations with endless mimosas and bloody marys at Saint Kate’s Bubbles & Brunch. Choose from an assortment of brunch favorites at the buffet or from the popular menu with favorites like goat cheese biscuits and gravy, ham and cheese croffle, shrimp and grits, and more. For reservations, visit Tock.com.

Add Cheerful Amenities to Your Stay

